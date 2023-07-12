Pace of European teams similar to Gilas' World Cup foes: Chot

Gilas Pilipinas battle Jordan during the final window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan on February 27, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- Gilas Pilipinas' training camp in Europe gave them a glimpse of the kind of games that they will play in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023.

This, according to national team head coach Chot Reyes, who felt that the pace of the European teams they played is similar to the Dominican Republic and Angola.

Gilas is in Group A of the World Cup with the Dominican Republic, Angola, and Italy.

"We went to Europe specifically to be able to feel the kind of pace of European teams, and that's exactly what happened," said Reyes in an interview with Andrei Felix on CNN Sports Desk on Wednesday night.

"When they execute, the way the pressure the ball we could hardly get across the ball, we could not execute our offense because of their ball pressure... 'Pag bola naman nila, when they execute their offense they do it with a very past pace. Naiiwan talaga kami."

Reyes said the camp they had in Tallin in Estonia and Kaunas in Lithuania somehow prepared the Filipinos for the type of speed they have to confront in the World Cup.

"We know that Dominican Republic and Angola, they pressure the ball from baseline to baseline, the whole 94 feet, fortunately ganun ang kalaban namin (sa Europe)," he said.

"That's why I felt it was very good preparation for us. We have to continuously get used to that, to be able to execute against suffocating pressure."

The nationals went 3-3 in their three-week camp in Europe, losing their first two tune-up games against host Estonia and Finland before winning back-to-back games against the Ukraine Under-20 squad.

The Filipinos lost to a Lithuanian selection team but wrapped up their camp with a lopsided victory over the Lithuanian squad that will compete in the Universiade.

The team returned from Europe on Monday night and will continue their preparation in a pocket tournament in China, where they will play national teams.

Gilas opens their World Cup campaign on August 25 against the Dominican Republic at the Philippine Arena, followed by Angola on August 27 at the Araneta Coliseum, and Italy on August 29, also at the Big Dome.