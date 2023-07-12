MANILA - The Collegiate Center for Esports (CCE) Season 3's Grand Finals will be held during the Philippine GameDev Expo (PGDX) at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City this August.

Lyceum of the Philippines University will look to be the first three-time champions of the collegiate Mobile Legends: Bang Bang tournament, as LPU and other NCAA schools compete for esports supremacy.

Among other teams competing are: Arellano University, Jose Rizal University, Mapua University, College of St. Benilde, Emilio Aguinaldo College, San Beda University, and University of Perpetual Help System DALTA.

CCE will also prepare for the Philippine Collegiate Championships (PCC) which it formally launched last May.