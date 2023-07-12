Heavy downpour, wet floor threaten to stop NLEX-Meralco game

Action between Meralco and NLEX in the PBA on Tour. PBA Images.

The PBA exhibition game between Meralco and NLEX was nearly suspended due to the heavy downpour on Wednesday night.

The rains seeped into the Ynares Sports Arena's ceiling and made its way to the center of the court.

This prompted the game officials to look into the matter.

"Malakas nga ang ulan may basa na sa gitna ng court. So delikado sa players. so tignan natin ng ilang munuto pag 'di tumigil baka itigil natin ang larong ito," said PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial, who had the wet flooring wiped immediately midway in the fourth quarter.

Marcial said they already talked to the coaches of the opposing teams as they prioritized the safety of the players.

"Sinabi ko nga sa kanila itigil muna natin dahil malakas ang tulo, sila naman sabi nga delikado sa mga players," he said.

But after a few minutes, the rains waned out and the game officials managed to keep the floor dry.

"So tuloy po tayo," said a beaming Marcial.

