Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA -- Aside from suffering a heartbreaking five-set loss to F2 Logistics, the Choco Mucho Flying Titans also had to worry about their teammate, Des Cheng.

Cheng missed the deciding set as she had to be rushed to a nearby hospital after suffering from what appeared to be heat exhaustion, due to the sweltering condition at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City on Tuesday.

The open spiker of the Flying Titans was first stretchered out of the playing court in the latter part of the fourth set.

Several minutes after, Cheng was transported to the hospital through an ambulance.

According to head coach Dante Alinsunurin, his player had to be brought to a medical facility to hydrate herself.

The PVL later expressed its apologies "for the inconvenience caused by the breakdown of the air conditioning system at Philsports Arena due to the high number of people inside."

"We understand the discomfort this may have caused and assure you that the Philippine Sports Commission is taking immediate action to address the issue," the league said.

Both teams had to endure extreme heat in the venue which was filled with 7,067 volleyball fans catching the clash of the titans in PVL.

In end, F2 Logistics escaped the Flying Titans via a 21-25, 25-17, 17-25, 25-21, 18-16 hard-earned win.

According to Choco Mucho open spiker Sisi Rondina, Cheng is already in a good condition as she has been able to message in their group chat.

"Si Des kasi talagang pawisin siya every practice parang nakaka-eight shirts siya. Ngayon ata parang nakatatlo yata siya or dalawa yung lagi niyang dalang uniform," Alinsunurin told reporters after falling short against the Cargo Movers in a five-set classic.

Cheng was having a solid performance in the match with 13 points -- the second top scorer in the team behind Rondina's 28 points -- despite playing in just four sets.

The PVL said that PSC executive director Atty. Guillermo Iroy has already ordered a replacement for the venue's chiller No. 3 "to ensure a more comfortable environment for the next gamedays."