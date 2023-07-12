Coach hails PH's historic feat in Asian bowling tilt

Handout photo.



The Philippines scored a huge come-from-behind win to secure gold at the 21st Asian Youth Tenpin Bowling Championships, and the team’s mentor lauded the team after they recovered from a 209-pin deficit to top the tournament.

“The team committed to being great teammates with emotional control at the core. This helped us do the lane play work, trust the process, and hit lines,” said coach/consultant Joe Slowinski, whose guidance played a pivotal role in the team's success.

"I am incredibly proud of the work we have done here to bring a gold boy’s team medal back to the country after more than 40 years. We prepared for all lane play possibilities which helped us perform at key moments. We never gave up and fought every frame, game, block,” he added.

This feat for the Filipinos is one for the books, especially as this is the first gold in the tournament’s Boy's Team of Four event that the team brought back home since 1981.

The squad, who competed last July 10, were comprised of Zach Sales Ramin, Artegal Barrientos, Stephen Luke Diwa and Marc Dylan Custodio. They were able to outlast 16 other countries to get the victory.

One of the team members also bared how their medal was a sign of how never giving up can result in success despite adversity.

"Winning the gold medal is a testament to our team's unwavering spirit and belief in ourselves. We never gave up, even when the odds seemed against us. This victory is a testament to our resilience and the countless hours of training we put in to achieve this dream,” said Custodio.

Ramin, Barrientos, and Custodio also showcased their talents individually, allowing them to qualify for the prestigious Masters event happening from July 11 to 12.