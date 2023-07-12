Blu Girls vow to make PH proud in Softball World Cup

Cheska Altamonte and Elsie Dela Torre of the Philippine Blu Girls. Handout photo.

MANILA -- The Philippine Blu Girls are aware that the odds are stacked against them in the Softball World Cup, set for July 22 to 27 in Italy.

"It's going to be tough," admitted veteran catcher Cheska Altamonte in an appearance on the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum on Tuesday.

"We're not going to win the World Cup but I think the team will do good and make the country proud," she added.

According to first-base Elsie dela Torre, they are preparing well for the competition. The Blu Girls will leave for Italy on July 16, in what will be their seventh World Cup stint since 1970. That was the same year that they registered the team's best finish, placing third in Osaka, Japan.

Their forthcoming stint in Italy will be difficult, however. The Blu Girls are bracketed with three-time champion Japan, Canada, Venezuela, New Zealand and host Italy. Their first game will be against the Canadians on July 22.

The United States are defending World Cup champions.

"There are six teams in this World Cup that made it to the Tokyo Olympics and three of them are in our bracket (Japan, Canada and Italy)," said Altamonte.

"We've won against Japan and we've never played Italy. New Zealand we've won against them. And Venezuela is the most frustrating for us because palaging panalo dapat. Canada we've won against in 2017," she said.

"That's why it has to be a perfect game," said Altamonte, adding that she won't be playing all matches to give the other catchers in the Blu Girls lineup the chance to compete against the best.

The Blu Girls will try to make the most of their World Cup stint as they prepare for the Asian Games in Hangzhou in September, and hope for a podium finish.

"Kaya talaga. A podium finish is very realistic. I believe we can do it," Altamonte said of the Blu Girls, whose best finish in the Asian Games was fourth in 2014 in Incheon and 2018 in Jakarta.