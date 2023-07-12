AVC: Philippines succumbs to Bahrain in Final 12

The Philippine men's national volleyball team. Photo courtesy of AVC.

The Philippine men’s national volleyball team failed to sustain their two-game winning streak at the 2023 Men's Asian Volleyball Challenge Cup.

The Filipino spikers suffered a sweep at the hands of Bahrain, 20-25, 17-25, 23-25, on Wednesday at the University of Taipei Hall in Taiwan. This Final 12 loss deprives them of entering the quarter final stage of the tournament.

With the defeat, the Philippines will now be entering the classification phase for 7th to 12th places.

In turn, Bahrain will be waiting for the winner of the matchup between Australia and Macau.

Before the win, the Philippines won two straight matches in Pool D to start their AVC Campaign.

They swept Macau, 25-21, 25-15, 25-14, in their first match of the tournament, and also went through a five-setter against Mongolia, 22-25, 25-21, 26-24, 22-25, 15-12.