All set for Asian BMX, freestyle championships in Tagaytay

Handout

MANILA -- Athletes from nine countries will compete in the 2023 Asian Cycling Confederation (ACC) BMX Racing and Freestyle Championships, set for this weekend at the Tagaytay City BMX Park and the newly-refurbished and multi-purpose Tagaytay City Combat Center.

“Our warmest welcome to the athletes, coaches and officials for the ACC BMX Championships,” said Tagaytay City Mayor and Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Rep. Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino, who also heads the host national federation PhilCycling.

Riders from Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Thailand and Malaysia are in town to challenge the Philippine cyclists, led by London Olympian Daniel Caluag and former Asian Juniors champion Patrick Coo.

The freestyle competitions in flatland and park will be staged Saturday with national coach and athlete Renz Viaje leading the campaign.

The Asian championships are the second major international competition that is taking place in Tagaytay City after the Philippine 30th Southeast Asian Games in December 2019.

The event—calendared by the International Cycling Union and the ACC—will be held at the UCI-standard racing facility, the only BMX park in Asia that has a roof.

The motos for the BMX racing events are set Saturday and early Sunday with the finals scheduled for Sunday afternoon, according to PhilCycling secretary-general Atty. Billy Sumagui.

A total of 38 athletes are entered in freestyle—14 men and seven women in park and 10 men and seven women in flatland. For racing, 53 riders are entered in the championships and 35 in the challenge event.