Magnolia's Calvin Abueva made his PBA on Tour debut against San Miguel Beer, July 9, 2023 at Ynares Arena in Pasig City. PBA Images.

MANILA -- The Magnolia Hotshots are taking it slow with Calvin Abueva, despite letting "The Beast" play over the weekend against San Miguel in the PBA on Tour.

According to Magnolia head coach Chito Victolero, Abueva has to go through a "break-in stage," as he is still recovering from a knee injury.

"He's on limited minutes. Every four-five minutes kailangan namin siyang ilabas, no matter kung maganda or pangit yung laro niya. We're just trying to break-in yung laro ni Calvin," said Victolero.

But for someone who was out of action for more than a month and missed the team's first six games, Abueva got a passing grade in his debut.

Abueva managed to bring down a game-high 16 rebounds during Magnolia’s 94-65 blowout of the Beermen.

"He did well. May konting gigil lang, pero yun naman siya (Abueva)," said Victolero.

Abueva still has three games in the Tour to work on his conditioning.

"Kailangan niya pa ng more games para makuha yung timing niya," Victolero said.

This weekend, Abueva and the rest of the Hotshots will fly to Dumaguete City to take on Rain or Shine.