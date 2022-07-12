SMB's Jericho Cruz named PBA Player of the Week

San Miguel's Jericho Cruz in action. PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- In only his second conference with San Miguel Beer, Jericho Cruz is already making an impact for a team raring to reclaim its place at the top of the league.

Cruz, 31, has risen to the occasion in the 2022 PBA Philippine Cup where he has formed a lethal scoring trio along with June Mar Fajardo and CJ Perez. The Beermen currently have an 8-1 win-loss record to top the standings.

He tallied back-to-back career-best outings to average 27.5 points on 57% shooting in San Miguel's victories against TNT Tropang GIGA and Blackwater.

Cruz also contributed 3.5 assists and 3.5 rebounds in those two games to earn the unanimous nod as the Cignal Play-PBA Press Corps Player of the Week for the period July 6-10.

"I just tried to open up myself kapag dino-double team nila si June Mar. Thankful ako dahil 'yung tiwala ng mga coaches sa akin malaki. Siyempre kung wala silang tiwala, wala rin tayo sa loob," said Cruz.

San Miguel has not missed a beat despite not having Terrence Romeo, Chris Ross and Vic Manuel due to injuries, as well as Rodney Brondial due to health and safety protocols. Cruz has been a massive factor in their charge, with the guard exploding for 30 points in a win over TNT.

It was the best career output for Cruz, the ninth overall pick in the 2014 draft, erasing his previous personal best of 25 points as the Beermen scored a 115-99 rout of the reigning champion Tropang Giga.

The former Adamson University stalwart followed it up with a 25-point outing in the Beermen's 110-107 overtime escape act against Blackwater to shore up their drive for a Top-2 finish and a twice-to-beat bonus in the quarterfinals.

Cruz also contributed on the other end, notably against Blackwater when he forced a stop against Baser Amer to ensure that the Beermen stayed alive.

The guard said that their improved chemistry is the key to their winning streak, with San Miguel having put together five consecutive victories now

"'Yung samahan namin sa team, maganda, masarap. 'Yung chemistry namin, nandoon na, medyo okay na kasi nagba-bonding kami on and off the court," said Cruz, who averages 16.5 points per game in the conference.

Also nominated for the weekly citation were Cruz's teammate Fajardo, Converge' s Tyrus Hill, Justin Arana and David Murrell, Meralco's Aaron Black, and Magnolia's Ian Sangalang, Jio Jalalon and the returning Paul Lee.