PVL: Reyes, PLDT pounce on shorthanded Chery Tiggo

Mika Reyes led the way in PLDT's sweep of Chery Tiggo. PVL Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- The PLDT Home Fibr Power Hitters opened their campaign in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Invitational Conference on a high note, as they registered a straight sets victory against Chery Tiggo.

Mika Reyes led the way for PLDT as they seized a comprehensive 25-18, 25-19, 25-14 triumph against a Crossovers squad that was still missing a handful of key contributors, Tuesday at the FilOil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

Reyes had 15 points, converting 12 of her 20 attempts along with three kill blocks. Toni Rose Basas added 14 points, and Jules Samonte had 11 markers. Veteran setter Rhea Dimaculangan tossed 21 excellent sets in just three frames.

"Yung instructions ko sa kanila, umpisahan namin ng maganda. Tatapusin ng maganda. Kumbaga, sa umpisa pa lang, kailangan andoon na 'yung desire namin na manalo," PLDT coach George Pascua said after the game.

"Kasi 'yun naman ang goal namin — makuha ang first game namin, para 'yung momentum, tuloy-tuloy," he added.

It took PLDT just an hour and 29 minutes to complete the big win, giving them a 1-0 start to the Invitational, while Chery Tiggo dropped to 0-2.

The Crossovers are still without Dindin Santiago-Manabat and EJ Laure, who are both nursing injuries. Buding Duremdemes, Justine Dorog, and Alina Bicar also sat out the match due to health and safety protocols.

It was Mylene Paat who tried to lead the charge for Chery Tiggo, and the Crossovers briefly threatened in Set 2 when they led 11-10 off an ace by setter Jasmine Nabor.

But Nabor committed an error on her next serve, and Basas connected on back-to-back hits to put PLDT back in control. Two aces by Heather Guino-o made it 22-16 and the Power Hitters cruised from there.

The third set was all PLDT, as they won five of the first six rallies to build a comfortable lead.

Paat finished with nine points, but connected on just eight of 39 hits. The Power Hitters had a massive 48-24 advantage on kills, making up for their 20 unforced errors.