PVL: Creamline, PetroGazz set for Invitational debuts

The Creamline Cool Smashers open their campaign with an Open Conference Finals rematch against PetroGazz. PVL Media

MANILA, Philippines -- Perennial contenders Creamline and PetroGazz will test each other's mettle in their first game of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Invitational Conference, Tuesday at the FilOil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

The Cool Smashers swept the Angels in the finals of the PVL Open Conference, and bolstered their roster in the offseason by welcoming back veteran opposite hitter Michele Gumabao. Still anchoring the squad is the veteran tandem of Alyssa Valdez and Jia Morado, along with reigning Open Conference MVP Tots Carlos.

The Angels will be confident heading into their 5:30 p.m. match-up, however, thanks to a strong build-up to the conference. PetroGazz will still have a host of powerful spikers including former PVL MVP Grethcel Soltones and veterans Nicole Tiamzon, MJ Phillips, and Aiza Maizo-Pontillas.

It remains to be seen how effective Soltones will be, as she is still recovering from a knee injury sustained in the Open Conference.

"With an intact lineup, we focused on the players’ conditioning during the break and we hope Grethcel will be able to fully recover this conference," said PetroGazz coach Arnold Laniog, who admitted that the Cool Smashers remain the favorites in the conference.

"They've been together for so long and they’re always up there. But the round-robin format gives all the teams the chance," he said.

Meanwhile, Chery Tiggo is also back in action, taking on PLDT in a bid to bounce back from a straight-sets loss to Choco Mucho in last Saturday's opening.

The Crossovers and the High Speed Hitters face off at 2:30 p.m.

The Invitational Conference features seven local teams vying for four spots in the semifinals, where they will be joined by teams from Japan and Taiwan.