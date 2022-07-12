PVL: Creamline downs Petro Gazz for 1st win

Creamline emerged triumphant in 4 sets against Petro Gazz in the PVL Invitational Conference on Tuesday.

After dropping the second set, the Cool Smashers closed out the Angels for a 25-22, 25-23, 25-22, 25-20 win in a reprise of their title joust in the previous Open Conference.

Jia Morado-De Guzman steered Creamline with 27 sets to go with her 2 points. Jemma Galanza and Tots Carlos each had 15 points to ensure the Cool Smashers' first win in the conference.



Myla Pablo led Petro Gazz with 15 points in a losing effort.

Creamline will next take on PLDT this weekend.

Petro Gazz, meanwhile, battles Army-Black Mamba on Thursday.