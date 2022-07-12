Donnie Nietes (R) of the Philippines in action against Pablo Carrillo (L) of Colombia during the D4G Promotions' Legacy Fight Night Boxing match in the Gulf emirate of Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 03 April 2021. Ali Haider, EPA-EFE

His promoter has no doubt that veteran Filipino boxer Donnie "Ahas" Nietes will be successful in his bid to regain his WBO world junior bantamweight title from Japan's Kazuto Ioka.

Nietes is already in Tokyo, Japan for their bout, scheduled for Wednesday night at the Ota City Gymnasium.

The Filipino legend, now 40 years old, defeated Ioka in 2018 to win the title but soon relinquished the belt. Some four years later, Nietes will battle in "enemy territory" to try and reclaim the title.

Probellum president Richard Schaefer, who promotes Nietes, has no doubt of the Filipino's victory and is already eyeing unification bouts with other world champions, including Jesse Rodriguez and Juan Francisco Estrada.

"Boxing is like an addiction and it's very difficult for fighters to let go," said Schaefer. "And when you become world champion again at age 40, who is going to stop you?"

"Who is going to tell you that you cannot go and try to pursue a unification fight?" he added.

The promoter further noted that the lower weight classes are earning their share of the spotlight recently, making Nietes' return all the more significant.

"For a long time, the lower weight classes were neglected but now that has changed, and today, they are extremely popular with fight fans and networks," said Schaefer.

"It's the right time to be in those weight classes and would I not be surprised if Donnie, once he's world champion again, says: 'Hey, I might as well add a few more titles'," he added.

Nietes has won titles at minimumweight, light-flyweight, flyweight and junior bantamweight. He was inactive for nearly two years before making his return on April 2021, where he beat Pablo Carillo in the United Arab Emirates.

He followed it up with a split decision victory against Norbelto Jimenez in December.