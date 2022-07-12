POC's incentive trust fund gains support of private sector

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippine Olympic Committee's (POC) special incentive trust fund for athletes who win medals is starting to take shape.

This, as the POC's principal partners have pledged their full support, especially ahead of a busy 2023 where Filipino athletes are bracing for two major regional games.

POC president Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino on Tuesday expressed his gratitude to Ramon S. Ang and the San Miguel Corporation, as well as to Manny V. Pangilinan and the MVP Sports Foundation, Smart, and PLDT for committing to the trust fund -- a first of its kind in Philippine sports.

A third major benefactor, Charlie Gonzales’s Ulticon Builders Inc., has also committed its support to the trust fund which will complement the law-mandated incentive program to medalist athletes and coaches from the government through the Philippine Sports Commission.

"The POC expresses its gratitude to Mr. RSA (Ang) and Mr. MVP (Pangilinan) for their relentless and enthusiastic support to the trust fund, which is envisioned to inspire our athletes to level up further in their pursuit of victories overseas," said Tolentino.

Last week, PLDT, Smart, and the MVPSF said they are fully backing the POC "in ensuring that our national team members have the assistance that they need to perform their duties well and worry-free," according to a statement from Al Panlilio.

"As long-time supporters of Filipino athletes, we are eager to see this development inspire and motivate our players whenever they compete on the world stage," added Panlilio, who is also the first vice president of the POC.

The trust fund will be a boost for the Filipino athletes who will compete in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia in May, and in the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China in September 2023.

"It will be a very busy year for Philippine sports and, like how we did this year, the POC will again guarantee medalist athletes their incentives for them to excel even more," said Tolentino.

The POC chief is hopeful that the trust fund will spur even greater support from the private sector to continue rewarding medalists in the SEA Games, Asian Games, and the Olympics.

"All donations from private corporations will automatically go to that incentive trust fund for athletes," he assured.