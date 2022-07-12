PBA: Even in loss, Blackwater continues to impress

JVee Casio and the Blackwater Bossing pushed San Miguel to overtime in their 2022 PBA Philippine Cup game. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- Blackwater saw its four-game winning streak come to an end on Sunday night, but not before they gave a powerhouse San Miguel team all it can handle in their 2022 PBA Philippine Cup game.

The Bossing recovered from a 21-point deficit and dragged the Beermen to overtime, where they lost, 110-107. Nonetheless, their 5-2 record still puts Blackwater in the hunt for a spot in the quarterfinals.

They also drew praise from San Miguel head coach Leo Austria, who marveled at the character displayed by the Bossing in crunch time. The Beermen were well in control to start the fourth quarter, but their turnovers and poor free throw shooting allowed Blackwater to catch up.

"After watching their previous games, they beat those teams that are on top," noted Austria, whose team improved to 8-1 in the Philippine Cup.

"I knew this will be a tough game for us, and it will be an exciting game. We thought na it's all over after the third quarter, but Blackwater showed some character in the end game," he added.

Blackwater has shown in its previous contests that they were a dangerous team down the stretch. In particular, Baser Amer entered the game having hit back-to-back winners against Meralco and Phoenix Super LPG.

Against San Miguel, Amer delivered in the clutch again, scoring on a layup for a late 97-95 lead. Jericho Cruz answered for SMB a possession later, but the Beermen blew a chance to win in regulation after two missed free throws by June Mar Fajardo.

The Bossing ran out of time in the extra period, with a potential game-tying triple by Rashawn McCarthy off-target as time expired.

Afterward, Austria praised the "very clever" guards of Blackwater and commended the way they execute their game plan.

"Well-oiled machine sila," the veteran coach said.

"If you will take a look at their line-up, solid 'yun. Before, talagang naghahanap sila ng big man. Pero ngayon, makikita mo, talagang solid na solid 'yun," added Austria. "What more with the help of their veteran point guards."

Austria acknowledged that his team was "lucky" to pull off a win against a red-hot Blackwater squad, and predicted that the Bossing will continue to give more teams trouble.

"This team will be tough to beat pagdating ng playoffs," Austria said of the Bossing.

Blackwater will try to bounce back on Wednesday night when they take on Rain or Shine at the Araneta Coliseum.