PBA D-League: St. Clare overwhelms CEU

Babacar Ndong dominated inside the paint for St. Clare against CEU. PBA Images.



MANILA, Philippines -- Adalem Construction-St. Clare imposed its will on Centro Escolar University (CEU) en route to a comfortable 96-76 triumph on Tuesday afternoon at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City..

It was the first win for St. Clare in the 2022 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup. Johnsherick Estrada, the reigning NAASCU MVP, was in full control of the game for the Saints as he commandeered his side with 19 points, five assists, four rebounds, and two steals to level their standing at 1-1.

"I just told the boys na like what we're doing before sa NAASCU, we just have to play hard," said coach Jinino Manansala, who came back to the sidelines for Adalem-St. Clare after missing the opening day due to dengue.

The Saints got a big lift from Senegalese big man Babacar Ndong who grabbed six points and two steals but more importantly corralled 15 rebounds in his debut.

John Rojas added 15 points and seven boards, Gelo Sablan came off the bench and pumped 13 points, six rebounds, three assists, and two steals, and Bam Lopez had 11 in the conquest.

Adalem-St. Clare broke the floodgates in the third quarter as its 32-point explosion allowed it to establish a 24-point edge, 74-50, before pushing it to its biggest at 28, 92-64, with 4:44 left to play.

Franz Diaz poured 15 points, four rebounds, and four assists, while Lenard Santiago had 14 points from a pair of treys in the Scorpions' first loss of the conference.

The scores:

ADALEM-ST. CLARE 96 -- Estrada 19, Rojas 15, Sablan 13, Lopez 11, Gamboa 9, Sumagaysay 7, Ndong 6, Manacho 6, Estacio 4, Acosta 2, Tapenio 2, Decano 2, Victoriano 0, Balacaoc 0.

CEU 76 -- Diaz 15, Santiago 14, Tolentino 12, Penano 9, Ancheta 9, Ferrer 7, Santos 3, Cabotaje 3, Borromeo 2, Bernabe 2, Reyes 0, Atienza 0.

Quarters: 26-18, 42-37, 74-52, 96-76.