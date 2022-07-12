PBA D-League: Letran survives AMA's upset bid

King Caralipio finished with a double-double in Letran's win against AMA Online. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- Wangs Basketball @26-Letran leaned on its defense down the stretch to fend off AMA Online, 89-84, and avoid a massive upset in the 2022 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup on Tuesday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

King Caralipio stabilized the Knights in the closing moments, finishing with 21 points and 10 rebounds as they improved to 2-0 in the tournament.

"Kinausap lang namin 'yung players to respect our opponents," said assistant coach Rensy Bajar as Wangs-Letran needed a late fourth-quarter spurt to recover from a 10-point hole, 76-66, early in the payoff period.

Paolo Javillonar chipped in 17 points and nine boards, while Brent Paraiso got 12 points, five rebounds, and four assists to escape AMA, which went 12-of-41 clip from beyond the arc.

Caralipio gave Letran the lead for good off a layup with three minutes to go that made it 83-81.

From there, the Knights clamped down defensively as AMA managed just three points the rest of the way.

After another bucket by Caralipio made it 87-84, the Knights forced a crucial five-second inbound violation on Earl Ceniza in the last 37.6 ticks to pull off the tight win despite committing 19 turnovers in the game.

"Down the stretch, medyo masyadong malambot 'yung depensa namin kaya last four minutes, nag-review lang 'yung mga bata na kailangan naming manalo at pinakita nila 'yung puso nila," said Bajar.

Ceniza poured 19 points to pace the winless AMA (0-2).

The scores:

WANGS-LETRAN 89 -- Caralipio 21, Javillonar 17, Paraiso 12, Sangalang 9, Tolentino 8, Monje 8, Olivario 7, Bataller 5, Ariar 2, Guarino 0.

AMA 84 -- Ceniza 19, Palana 15, R. Cruz 13, Alina 11, Yambao 9, Villamor 8, K. Cruz 7, Fuentes 2, De Vera 0, Romero 0, Temporasa 0.

Quarters: 26-22, 53-42, 66-72, 89-84.