MANILA, Philippines -- Tom Urbano, a former referee best known for his long career as a member of the Alaska staff, passed away on Monday. He was 80 years old.

The Aces announced Urbano's passing on social media, saying: "We pray today for the repose of Mang Tom's soul. May the Lord grant comfort to those who grieve him."

Urbano was a fixture in the Alaska franchise from its entry into the PBA until his retirement in 1986. He was the team's referee in practices and statistician, and saw the team win 14 championships.

Among those who mourned Urbano's passing is Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone, who worked with "Mang Tom" during his time with Alaska.

"I wish I was home so I could pay my respects to my friend, Tom Urbano. He was such a big part of my early career at Alaska. I was so sorry to hear of his passing. I will miss you, Tom," said Cone on Twitter. The coach is currently in the United States where he is working with the Miami Heat in the NBA Summer League.

Jeff Cariaso, an Alaska legend who became the team's coach until their sale to Converge earlier this year, also paid his respects to Urbano.

"You will be missed Tommy. Thank you for the laughs, and for all the heartfelt advice and reminders. You will not be forgotten old man," Cariaso said on Instagram.

On Alaska's Instagram post, their former players also paid tribute to Urbano, with former import Diamon Simpson calling him "a true legend."

Rafe Bartholomew, the author of the "Pacific Rims," expressed his gratitude to Urbano for treating him like a son during his stay in the Philippines.

"He will always be an inspiration and example of a life well-lived," said Bartholomew, who prominently featured Urbano in his seminal book on Philippine basketball as well as in a documentary on the country's basketball culture.

