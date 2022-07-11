NCAA: JRU, Lyceum dispute last Final 4 berth

MANILA, Philippines -- Jose Rizal University (JRU) and Lyceum of the Philippines University will battle for the last spot in the Final 4 of the NCAA Season 97 women's volleyball tournament, Tuesday at the Paco Arena.

The winner of the 2:30 p.m. match will take on No. 3 San Sebastian College in the first step-ladder match on Friday.

JRU star Dolly Verzosa hopes that their final elimination round match won't be her last.

"I think every game naman po, like kahit sa ibang games naman, lagi kong iniisip na last game ko na," said Verzosa, who is hoping to bring back the Lady Bombers to the Final 4 for the first time since 2018.

"May times ako na nagla-lack ako kasi minsan nagda-doubt ako sa sarili ko pero most of the time, every game iyon lagi ang iniisip ko na last game ko na ito. Kailangan lang laban lang talaga, kung ano ang kaya ko, ibibigay ko na," the veteran open spiker added.

While JRU is raring to make to return trip to the Final 4 after a four-year absence, Lyceum is looking for a breakthrough.

Since joining the league in 2011, the Lady Pirates have yet to make it to the semifinals, as the team's highest finish so far was fifth place twice -- in 2016 and 2019.

"Ang goal ko mula noong ako ang head coach ng LPU is maipasok sa Final 4. Ika nga, to break the sumpa," said first-year mentor Cromwel Garcia. "Dati laging 5 or 6 lang, laging bitin. 'Yun ang aim ko, maipasok sila sa top four."

Setter Venice Puzon will lead the Lady Pirates along with Denise Dolorito, Janeth Tulang, Jewel Maligmat and Zonxi Dahab.

Open hitter Kia Melgar, who along with Verzosa is on her final year, Sydney Riegos, May Ruiz and Riza Rose will be the vital cogs for the Lady Bombers.

De La Salle-College of St. Benilde jumped straight to the championship round after completing a nine-match elimination round sweep, while titleholder Arellano University will play in the second step-ladder stage after placing second with a 7-2 card.

Mapua University, which ended the eliminations with a 5-4 record, will actually tie the victor of the Lady Bombers-Lady Pirates match for No. 4, but the Lady Cardinals will miss the Final 4 by virtue of inferior quotient and will finish fifth in the season.