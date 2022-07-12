NCAA: JRU defeats Lyceum, completes Final 4 cast

Jose Rizal University (JRU) clinched the remaining berth in the NCAA women's volleyball Final 4 by hacking out a 5-set victory over Lyceum of the Philippines University on Tuesday.

Dolly Verzosa led the way for the Lady Bombers who edged the Lady Pirates, 25-11, 16-25,17-25, 25-21, 17-15.

Verzosa had 11 points on 10 attacks and a block.

JRU will join De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde, Arellano University, and San Sebastian in the playoffs.

The Lady Bombers will take on San Sebastian to begin the stepladder semis.

Whoever wins will battle Arellano University in the next round.

(More details to follow.)