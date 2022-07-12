Home  >  Sports

Mobile Legends: RSG veterans Heath, Iy4knu put on transfer list

Angela Coloma, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 12 2022 05:20 PM

MANILA -- Mobile Legends: Bang Bang veterans EJ “Heath” Esperanza and Joshwell "Iy4knu" Manaoag are open to transfer teams, RSG Philippines announced on its Facebook page. 

In a Facebook post, RSG Philippines said both veterans will be placed on the transfer list. This means they are open to transfers. 

"Today we would like to announce that Heath & Iy4knu will not be part of our active roster for Season 10. They will be put on the transfer list," the reigning ML:BB Southeast Asia Cup title-holders said. 

Heath became one of the leaders of RSG Philippines in ML:BB Professional League Season 8, when the Singaporean organization set shore in the country. 

At the same time, Iy4knu arrived in the team after a long tenure with Onic Philippines. 

Iy4knu took a break Season 9, when RSG Philippines was crowned champion, while Heath stayed in the bench. 

