MANILA -- Mobile Legends: Bang Bang veterans EJ “Heath” Esperanza and Joshwell "Iy4knu" Manaoag are open to transfer teams, RSG Philippines announced on its Facebook page.

"Today we would like to announce that Heath & Iy4knu will not be part of our active roster for Season 10. They will be put on the transfer list," the reigning ML:BB Southeast Asia Cup title-holders said.

Heath became one of the leaders of RSG Philippines in ML:BB Professional League Season 8, when the Singaporean organization set shore in the country.

At the same time, Iy4knu arrived in the team after a long tenure with Onic Philippines.

Iy4knu took a break Season 9, when RSG Philippines was crowned champion, while Heath stayed in the bench.