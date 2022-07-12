MANILA -- Lyceum of the Philippines University Pirates now sits at the solo top spot of the Collegiate Center for Esports (CCE).

Lyceum currently holds the top spot with six wins and zero losses, while San Sebastian College-Recoletos sits at second place after losing to Lyceum in their Monday bout.

San Sebastian grabbed ahold of an early lead in the first five minutes of play, but Lyceum pulled away in the 10-minute mark. The Stags tried to stay afloat by focusing on pushing down Lyceum's towers but Lyceum managed to secure the win.

The Pirates then followed this up with another win over Emilio Aguinaldo College on Tuesday for a 6-0 slate.

In other CCE matches, Colegio San Juan de Letran clinched its second straight win against San Beda University on Tuesday.

San Sebastian was able to bounce back from Monday's loss with a win over Arellano University, which fell to 2 straight losses.

Mapua University finally got one on board after defeating De La Salle-College of St. Benilde, which has now lost two of its last three games.

Jose Rizal University now has a 3-2 record with a win over University of Perpetual Help System Dalta which sits last in the standings after remaining winless.