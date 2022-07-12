MMA: Belingon believes Loman can stop Andrade

Kevin Belingon has heard that Fabricio Andrade has been eyeing Stephen Loman and he likes his teammate's chances should the two young bantamweights collide.

Moments after his huge first round win over Kwon Won Il, Andrade approached Team Lakay head coach Mark Sangiao about facing Loman. The Brazilian star even said if he ever becomes the ONE bantamweight champion, then his first defense would be against Loman.

Belingon said the 24-year-old better be prepared for the beating of his life since Loman, 27, isn’t betting anything on the judges.

“I think Stephen can submit him or knock him out. His striking is different, if they face I think he’ll either knock him or submit him,” Belingon said.

Loman, the No. 4-ranked contender in the bantamweight division, has yet to taste a loss in ONE Championship.

The Team Lakay star decimated the erstwhile No. 3-ranked fighter Yusup Saadulaev in the first round of their bout at ONE: Winter Warriors II in December 2021.

Loman had no problems tagging Saadulaev in their fight and he ended the match with a cracking left overhand that instantly knocked out of the Russian brawler.

“I think Stephen is more complete, he can take you down and control and he has power and timing. So if that happens, for me I think Stephen can take him on,” said Belingon.

The former ONE bantamweight champion, though, understands why Andrade’s been wanting a match with Loman.

Andrade is one of the fastest rising stars in ONE Championship going on a five-fight winning streak with the last three victories coming by way of knockout.

“Maybe Andrade just wanted to prove that he’s the best… He says a lot of things but he’s proving it in the Circle. He’s walking the walk. We’ve seen his previous fights, he really performed to the highest level. His timing is impeccable. He’s a great fighter.”

Just like any other fight fan, Belingon will keep tabs on ONE 159: De Ridder vs. Bigdash which will broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium on July 22.

ONE 159 will feature a legacy-defining match between two-division world champion Reinier de Ridder and former ONE middleweight champion Vitaly Bigdash.

De Ridder, who also holds the ONE light heavyweight title, will be making his second defense of the middleweight crown.