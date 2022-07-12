Juan Gomez de Liaño puts up a shot in Marinerong Pilipino's game against EcoOil-La Salle in the PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- Juan Gomez de Liaño delivered a triple-double as Marinerong Pilipino eased past EcoOil-La Salle, 84-64, to take the early lead in the PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup, Tuesday at Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

The former University of the Philippines standout scored 27 points on 10-of-18 shooting, while also contributing 12 assists, 11 rebounds, and three steals in 34 minutes.

The Skippers improved to 2-0 in the tournament, while the Green Archers dropped to 1-1.

With Gomez de Liaño setting the table, Marinerong Pilipino pulled away completely in the fourth period. They uncorked a 17-4 run that turned an already comfortable 63-51 lead into an insurmountable 80-55 advantage with just 4:21 to play.

Jollo Go, who played collegiate basketball for De La Salle University, had 17 points while Adrian Nocum contributed 11 points and three rebounds.

"Masaya kami na nakuha namin 'yung game against La Salle," said coach Yong Garcia as the Skippers got the better end of the battle between preseason favorites.

"For me, credit ito sa players namin kasi na-run namin ng maayos 'yung gameplan namin at binigay nila 'yung best nila," he added.

It wasn't all good news for Marinerong Pilipino, however. Former San Beda University big man Kemark Cariño sat out the second half with a right knee injury that he sustained when La Salle's Joaqui Manuel crashed into his leg late in the second frame.

Cariño already had 10 points and nine boards in 15 minutes of action at the time of the incident.

Penny Estacio led the Green Archers with 13 points on 3-of-6 shooting from downtown, on top of five rebounds. Filipino-American forward Michael Phillips had 10 points and 12 boards, but also committed five turnovers in the loss.

The scores:

Marinerong Pilipino 84 -- Gomez de Liano 27, Go 17, Nocum 11, Carino 10, Bonifacio 8, Gamboa 7, Bonsubre 2, Pido 2, Hernandez 0, Garcia 0, Lacap 0, Agustin 0.

EcoOil-La Salle 64 -- Estacio 13, Manuel 12, M. Phillips 10, Austria 9, Galman 6, Buensalida 6, B. Phillips 4, Abadam 2, Cortez 2, Blanco 0, Escandor 0.

Quarters: 22-23, 45-34, 63-51, 84-64.