Gilas' games at FIBA Asia Cup to stream online

World-class basketball is once again within reach as the FIBA Asia Cup 2022 is presented to Smart subscribers live via the Smart GigaPlay App starting July 12. Handout

MANILA – Filipino basketball fans can follow the campaign of the young Gilas Pilipinas in the 2022 FIBA Asia Cup as the tournament is set to be streamed online.

Smart Communication is bringing the Asia Cup actions on its GigaPlay app starting Tuesday, July 12.

Included in the games to be streamed are the matches of the Philippine basketball team against Lebanon, India, and New Zealand.

Gilas will first face the Lebanese squad on July 13 at 9 p.m., before taking on India on July 15 at 4 p.m., and New Zealand on July 17 at 9 p.m., in Jakarta, Indonesia.

“In a basketball-crazed country such as the Philippines, Smart, through the GigaPlay app, continues to enable the whole nation in supporting the national team and witnessing their FIBA Asia journey and their bid for gold,” said Francis E. Flores, Head of Consumer Business Group – Individual at Smart.

Gilas Pilipinas will have a full 12-man roster for their FIBA Asia campaign after Rhenz Abando 's inclusion to the team was approved during the technical committee meeting, according to Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP).

Also part of the team are: Kiefer and Thirdy Ravena, Ray Parks, Poy Erram, SJ Belangel, RJ Abarrientos, Carl Tamayo, Will Navarro, Kevin Quiambao, Francis Lopez, and Geo Chiu.

Smart’s coverage of the 2022 FIBA Asia Cup adds to GigaPlay app's lineup of sports content, which includes the streaming of the UAAP, NBA, PBA, PVL, and VNL games.

