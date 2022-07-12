The Philippines battles against Thailand in the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Women's Championship in Manila on July 12, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippine women's national football team absorbed a narrow 0-1 defeat to Thailand in their final Group A game of the 2022 AFF Women's Championship, Tuesday evening at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium.

Already qualified for the semifinals of the tournament, the Filipinas finished with four wins and a loss for 12 points. Thailand, meanwhile, topped the group with four wins and a draw for 13 points.

The result also meant that Australia, the pre-tournament favorites, were knocked out despite routing Malaysia in their final game, held at the Imus Grandstand. They finished with 10 points on three wins, a draw, and a loss.

Kanyanat Chetthabutr broke the deadlock after 75 minutes, pouncing on a poor clearance by the Filipinas, to lob the ball over Olivia McDaniel.

There were plenty of chances for the Filipinas in the opening half, none better than in the 30th when a deflection off a corner kick fell to Jessika Cowart. Her attempt was blocked by Thailand 'keeper Chotmanee Thongmongkol, keeping the match level.

In the 37th, it was Thailand's turn to test the Filipinas' defense as Cowart was booked for a hard tackle on Pattaranan Aupachal just outside the box. A cross by Chatchawan Rodthong was blocked by Katrina Guillou before it could trouble Olivia McDaniel.

Carleigh Frilles was close to putting the Filipinas ahead in the 43rd, but her cross was tipped out by Thailand's keeper. Off a corner, Hali Long saw her header saved by Frilles' activity won the Philippines another corner.

But Thailand's compact defense kept the Filipinas from converting even at close range, and Frilles could not make clean contact on an attempt at a volley that allowed the Thais to clear the ball.