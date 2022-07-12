Philippines captain Tahnai Annis takes a corner kick against Indonesia during their AFF Women's Championship game at the Rizal Memorial Stadium. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA, Philippines -- Already assured of a spot in the semifinals, the Philippine women's national football team will go for a sweep of Group A when they play Thailand on Tuesday evening at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

The Filipinas sealed their spot to the last four of the 2022 AFF Women's Championship with a come-from-behind win against Indonesia on Sunday night, rallying from a goal down at the break to win, 4-1.

"We just kept playing the same way we've been playing the last seven months, and we've had quite a big amount of success playing that way," Philippines coach Alen Stajcic said of their comeback.

"As soon as we fell back into our patterns and then scored a goal, we got a little bit of confidence from that, and the win looked likely," he added. "But it's not easy. It's definitely not easy to bounce back throughout a match."

The win gave the Filipinas 12 points from four matches, and they have won six consecutive games since June. Their current 4-0-0 record is their best start ever to a tournament.

But they will be tested against Thailand, a powerhouse of Southeast Asian football that currently has 10 points from three wins and a draw.

The last time that they played, Thailand came away with a 3-0 win in the semifinals of the 31st Southeast Asian Games. The Philippines had beaten the Thais, 1-0, when they played in the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 last January in India.

Both teams will have momentum heading into the match, as Thailand is coming off a 4-nil demolition of Malaysia also last Sunday.

Australia will be keenly waiting for the result of the match as well. The Matildas are third in the group with seven points on two wins, a draw and a loss. Should they beat Malaysia and the Philippines beat Thailand, they will still have a chance of advancing to the semifinals.

Kick-off is at 7 p.m. at the Rizal Memorial Stadium. Tickets are available via SM Tickets as well as at the venue.