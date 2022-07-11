Juan Gomez de Liano looks to team up with Jollo Go anew when they face off against EcoOil-La Salle on Tuesday. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- Top contenders collide on Tuesday in the 2022 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup, as EcoOil-La Salle and Marinerong Pilipino face off at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

It's an early clash between two of the favorites in the tournament, with tip-off set for 11 a.m.

Already, Marinerong Pilipino coach Yong Garcia believes his team will enter as the underdog against a La Salle squad that just missed out on the finals in the recent UAAP Season 84 men's basketball tournament.

"Talagang sobrang lakas ng La Salle at tingin ko sila ang team-to-beat," said Garcia, who is most concerned about Filipino-American forward Michael Phillips.

A member of the UAAP Season 84 Mythical Team, Phillips made a statement in his D-League debut as he put up 23 points, 13 rebounds, three blocks, and two assists in his side's 112-82 rout of Builders Warehouse-UST last Saturday.

Marinerong Pilipino features plenty of firepower, for its part. They will lean on the backcourt tandem of Jollo Go and Juan Gomez de Liaño, who combined for 43 points in their 86-74 victory over Apex Fuel-San Sebastian.

La Salle coach Derrick Pumaren is already looking forward to testing his guards against the pair.

"Feeling ko it will be a really exciting game. Malakas 'yung mga kalaban natin, but I'm confident in our preparation," said Pumaren.

"We'll just treat it like a championship game. We'll just prepare to have a lot of our guys back, so that's a really good game to see where we're at as a team," he added.

Wangs Basketball @26-Letran and Centro Escolar University, meanwhile, shoot for their second wins against different foes in the other game in this Tuesday triple-header.

Louie Sangalang and the Knights take on AMA Online at 1 p.m., while the Scorpions led by Jerome Santos, who put up 36 points in their last game, face Adalem Construction-St. Clare at 3 p.m.