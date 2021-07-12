VisMin Cup: Lastimosa relishes playing with other super scorers

Clarin Sto. Nino guard Carlo Lastimosa. Photo courtesy of Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas

MANILA, Philippines -- Known as a dynamic scorer since his collegiate days at the De La Salle-College of St. Benilde, Carlo Lastimosa is enjoying his time playing for Clarin Sto. Niño in the 2021 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup.

Lastimosa relishes how defenses can no longer put most of their focus on him, thanks to his teammates who are also big scoring threats.

Leading the way for Clarin are 2019-2020 Chooks-to-Go Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League Lakan Cup Season MVP John Wilson, Pamboy Raymundo and Joseph Eriobu among others.

In their most recent game, Sunday against the Roxas Vanguards, Lastimosa fired 22 points in a 72-66 victory. But Wilson was right behind him, contributing 15 points, four assists, and four steals.

"Sobrang dali ng basketball kapag may kakampi kagaya nina John, nina Pamboy," said Lastimosa.

"Hindi ka pwedeng basta-basta mag-help kasi ang daming scorer sa amin, ang daming shooter," he added.

Eriobu added 14 points and seven rebounds, and Raymundo did a little bit of everything with seven points, six rebounds, six assists, and two steals.

The trio of Lastimosa, Wilson, and Eriobu proved that in the crucial fourth period where the Vanguards threatened to take the lead, scoring 19 of the 21 Clarin points in the quarter.

"Talagang may mapupuntahan kaming opensa kapag kakailanganin namin," said Clarin coach Miguel Borilla Jr.

But more than their scoring prowess, Lastimosa stressed that they must display their poise in the end game as well, given that most of them are already veterans in basketball.

"Beterano naman lahat ng mga kasama ko, nandiyan sila John Wilson, nandiyan sila Pamboy so kung sinong mainit sa amin, fini-feed lang namin 'yung bola," he said.