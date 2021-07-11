LIVE BLOG: Milwaukee Bucks vs Phoenix Suns (2021 NBA Finals, Game 3)

Will Antetokounmpo (pictured) and co. finally break through in Game 3? Or will the Suns thwart Milwaukee anew and move one win away from the title? Ross D. Franklin, Pool Photo via USA Today Sports/Reuters

Two-time league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks are bringing the fight home on Sunday, as Cream City hopes to rise to the top in its first NBA Finals hosting gig in a half century.

With a 0-2 deficit in the best-of-7 series, the pressure is on the Bucks to overcome the Phoenix Suns' dominant defense and find their footing before it's too late.

"We got to play better. We got to compete harder to put ourselves in a position to win," said Antetokounmpo, who put up 42 points but received little help on offense in Thursday's 118-108 Game 2 loss.

Will Antetokounmpo and co. finally break through in Game 3? Or will Chris Paul and the Suns thwart Milwaukee anew and move one win away from the title? — With a report from Reuters