Football: Kaya, United City bow out of AFC Champions League

Action between Viettel FC and Kaya FC in the group stages of the AFC Champions League. Photo courtesy of the AFC

Philippine sides Kaya FC and United City FC concluded their campaigns in the AFC Champions League with defeats, Sunday evening.

In Group F, Kaya absorbed a slim 1-0 loss to reigning Vietnam champions Viettel FC, with Caique scoring the lone goal of the match in the 57th minute.

Kaya finished the match with just nine men after Simone Rota and Masanari Omura were sent off in the 53rd and 55th minute, respectively, and Caique pounced moments later to give Viettel the lead.

Kaya finished without a point in Group F, having lost all six of their matches.

Meanwhile, reigning Philippines Football League (PFL) champions United City were trounced by South Korean side Daegu FC.

After a breakthrough 3-2 victory over Beijing FC last week, United City could not deny Daegu FC from making their own bit of history.

Four players found the back of the net for Daegu, with Tsubasa Nishi opening the scoring in the 37th. Lee Keun-Ho (48'), Edgar (58') and Jung Chi-In (73') also got on the scoreboard as Daegu advanced to the knockout stages for the first time in club history.

United City ended the tournament in third place in Group I, with four points over six matches.