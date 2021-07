Britain's Ken Skupski and Desirae Krawczyk of the U.S. celebrate with the trophies after winning the mixed doubles final against Britain's Joe Salisbury and Britain's Harriet Dart. Toby Melville, Reuters

Filipino American Desirae Krawczyk of the United States won her second Grand Slam victory in a row as she and Great Britain's Neal Skupski defeated all-British duo Harriet Dart and Joe Salisbury 6-2 7-6(1), to win the mixed doubles title at Wimbledon on Sunday.

Liverpool's Neal Skupski and American partner Desirae Krawczyk win the mixed doubles title, beating Joe Salisbury and Harriet Dart 6-2, 7-6#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/ozxzpT813B — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 11, 2021

Dart and Salisbury were hoping to become the first all-British pair to win the mixed doubles event at Wimbledon since Jo Durie and Jeremy Bates in 1987.

Krawczyk and Salisbury won the French Open in June.