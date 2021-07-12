Cycling: Oranza, Navy riders dominate national trials

Cyclist Ronald Oranza of Philippine Navy-Standard Insurance crosses the finish line. Handout photo.

MANILA, Philippines -- Veteran Ronald Oranza led the way as Philippine Navy-Standard Insurance ruled the PhilCycling National Trials for Road at the Clark Freeport Zone.

The multi-titled Oranza won the men's road race, while Kate Jasmin Velasco nabbed her second gold medal in the second day of the trials.

Oranza led a 1-2-3 finish by the Navymen in the 147.6-km road race that started and finished at the Clark Parade Grounds.

He crossed the line with a time of three hours, 18 minutes, and 25.80 seconds. George Oconer came in second, with a time of 3:18:32.15. Ronald Lomotos completed the podium, finishing with a time of 3:18:35.23.

"I am praying that these trials will mark the return of cycling events all over the country," said Oranza.

Meanwhile, Velasco claimed the top spot in the women's road race, finishing the 80.70-km distance with a time of 2:15:17.62.

Velasco had already won the individual time trial the day before.

Avegail Rombaon grabbed the silver, outsprinting Navy's Mathilda Krogg in the final 50 meters to cross the line 1.76 seconds after Velasco.

Krogg settled for third place, with a time of 2:15:19.75.