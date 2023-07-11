PVL: Petro Gazz bucks errors, keeps Farm Fresh winless

Petro Gazz celebrates a point against Farm Fresh in their 2023 PVL Invitational Conference match, July 11, 2023 at the Philsports Arena in Pasig. PVL Media.

MANILA -- Petro Gazz weathered an error-prone performance to claim a 25-21, 31-29, 25-17 victory over Farm Fresh in the 2023 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Invitational Conference, Tuesday at the Philsports Arena in Pasig.

In the league's first game after a prolonged break to give way to the Volleyball Nations League (VNL), the Gazz Angels gave away 30 points off their own errors but had more than enough firepower to turn back the Foxies.

The win kept them on track for one of the two semifinals spots in Pool B, where they now have a 2-1 win-loss record.

"They lost their timing because of their willingness and eagerness to make a point – and win – right away," said Petro Gazz coach Oliver Almadro after his players gave away 21 free points in the first two sets. "But I’m happy how they performed overall."

Grethcel Soltones had 16 points on 15 kills and Aiza Maizo-Pontillas added 15 for the Gazz Angels, who got a six-point outing from Kecelyn Galdones. Remy Palma and Lourdes Clemente combined for 11 points, as Petro Gazz tallied a 53-29 advantage in attacks against the Foxies.

Farm Fresh kept in step with the Gazz Angels particularly in the second set, before succumbing to Petro Gazz's net defense and an attack error.

Now at 0-3, Farm Fresh has formally bowed out of the semis race.

Gayle Pascual showed the way for Farm Fresh with 11 points while Santiago finished with seven hits and Michelle Gamit, Zamantha Nolasco, Wielyn Estoque, Daniela Ildefonso and Sophis Mondonedo combined for 16 points.

