PVL: F2, Choco Mucho fight for first semis spot in Group B

It will be F2 vs Choco Mucho in a battle for a semifinals spot. PVL Media.

MANILA — The F2 Logistics Cargo Movers and the Choco Much Flying Titans will be battling for the first semi finals spot of the Premier Volleyball League Invitational tomorrow in Pasig City

Both teams, who currently hold the top spot in Group B, will be grinding it out tomorrow at the 6:30 PM matchup of the league.

Before the nine-day VNL break, F2 head coach Regine Diego bared that they will use the stoppage for the team to create more chemistry with each other.

“I’m happy we have a lot of options now but I have to make sure that they gel in together,” she said.

They now that the chance to convert that chemistry into play, headed by season veterans Kim Kianna Dy, Majoy Baron, Ara Galang, Myla Pablo, Aby Maraño and Kim Fajardo, together with the additions of prized rookies Mars Alba and Jolina Dela Cruz.

But it wouldn’t be a walk in the park, as they are to face Sisi Rondina, who led Choco Mucho with a 14-point performance against Farm Fresh and delivered 19 points versus Foton.

“We’re thankful for her (Rondina) performance, she reciprocates the trust we're giving her,” said Choco Mucho coach Dante Alinsunurin, who hailed the former UST standout’s recent performance.

The mentor also gave credit to his other stars Kat Tolentino, Bea de Leon, Maddie Madayag, Des Cheng, Caitlyn Viran, Maika Ortiz, Cherry Nunag and Deanna Wong.

“Tumataas ang porsiyento sa lahat ng ginagawa namin. Kahit sino sa kanila pwede kong gamitin,” he said.

Petro Gazz, who posts a 1-1 slate, will also be returning to action as it faces the 0-2 Farm Fresh at 9:30 AM, while the other Group B matchup is between Cignal, who is at 1-1, and Foton, who stands at 0-2.

Two teams from Group A are also in action as Chery Tiggo will be facing Akari at 4:00 PM as the squads look to bounce back from their first game losses.