PVL: Cignal makes short work vs winless Foton

Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA – The Cignal HD Spikers barely broke a sweat against the Foton Tornadoes to return to the 2023 PVL Invitational Conference on a high note after more than a week of break.

Cignal hammered a convincing 25-10, 25-16, 25-2 win over Foton at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City Tuesday.

Ces Molina and Jovelyn Gonzaga pulled their acts together as they tallied 16 and 14 points, respectively, to tow the HD Spikers to their second win in three games in Pool B.

Cignal stepped on the gas pedal early in the opening frame as Gel Ayuna scored an ace followed by Molina’s crosscourt kill that gave them a commanding 20-8 lead.

The Tornadoes even committed a series of miscues in the latter part of the first set to further widen the gap, 24-9.

It was the same scenario in the ensuing frame as the HD Spikers zoomed into a 14-6 separation after an off-the-block spike of Molina and an attack from Roselyn Doria. They never looked back since then for an easy 2-0 advantage.

Foton gave Cignal a tighter third set as they slowly erased an 11-16 deficit – thanks to Shaya Adorador, who finally came alive in the match.

A down-the-line attack and a top spin of Adorador equalized the match at 18 before both teams had exchanges of points.

Tied at 21, Gonzaga went for a straight attack before Riri Meneses denied Daps Dapol for a 23-21 breather in the third.

Jas Nabor would score one for Foton in the succeeding play but Vanie Gandler and Meneses connived for the final points of the game to end the game in just three sets.

Adorador was the lone bright spot for Foton with 13 points. Her team slid to a 0-3 record in the conference.

