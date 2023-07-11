PVL: Chery Tiggo escapes Akari in 5 sets for first win

Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA (UPDATED) -- The Chery Tiggo Crossovers clinched their first win in the 2023 PVL Invitational Conference after slipping past the gritty Akari Chargers on Tuesday.

Chery Tiggo leaned sisters EJ and Eya Laure along with Cess Robles in the deciding set to eke out a 25-18, 22-25, 25-19, 17-25, 15-7 victory over Akari at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

The Crossovers improved their record to 1-1 while putting the Chargers on the brink of missing the semifinals with a 0-2 slate.

Eya Laure, once again, spearheaded the Crossovers with 19 points including three blocks while also getting ample support from her older sister, EJ, who had 15 points and 11 digs.

The rookies of Chery Tiggo lived up to expectations in crunch time as Eya, Robles and Imee Hernandez took turns in scoring in the pivotal fifth frame to escape with the win.

“Sa akin lang, dun ako napa-proud sa mga bata. Di mo madi-discount sa kanila talaga kung ano yung kanilang edad. What they can actually offer, they really bring it on. Pinapakita rin talaga nila na Ate Mylene is Ate Mylene, pero nandoon sila para magsabi sa kanya na sige, gagawin namin, tatapusin namin to,” head coach Aaron Velez said.

Eya unleashed a couple of hits before rejecting longtime rival Faith Nisperos at the start of the fifth for a 4-1 gap.

They stretched their lead further as Robles went for an off-the-block kill that gave them a 9-3 separation.

Chery Tiggo never looked back from thereon as Cza Carandang scored off-the-block before Trisha Genesis committed an error, 13-7.

A cut shot by Robles put the Crossovers at match point before Eli Soyud’s free ball attempt did not go over to end the game.

Soyud paced Akari with 18 points while Nisperos improved her dismal performance in her debut with 15 points.

Down 1-2, the Chargers regained composure in the fourth as they erected a 13-6 lead, capped by a back-to-back point by Soyud.

Ja Maraguinot would tally a point off a one-two play before Krich Macaslang denied Eya for a 22-12 advantage.