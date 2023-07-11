The Filipinos escaped with a five-set win over Mongolia. Photo courtesy of the Asian Volleyball Confederation.

The Philippine men's volleyball team will try to progress to the quarterfinals of the 2023 Men's Asian Volleyball Challenge Cup when they take on Bahrain, Wednesday morning at the University of Taipei Hall in Taiwan.

First serve in the Final 12 match is scheduled at 10:00 a.m.

The Philippines qualified to the Final 12 after beating Mongolia and Macau to sweep Pool D, while Bahrain emerged as the second seed in Pool F, where they beat Sri Lanka but lost to Indonesia.

"Bahrain is a strong team and we don’t have enough background but it’s a good matchup with us. I am hoping the team maintains its good start," Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) President Ramon “Tats” Suzara said.

Expected to take charge for the team is Marck Espejo, who powered their thrilling 22-25, 25-21, 26-24, 22-25, 15-12 over Mongolia with a 36-point masterclass.

The winner of the match will advance to play the winner of the Australia-Macau match-up on Thursday. The loser drops to the classification phase for 7th to 12th places.

The overall champion of the AVC Men's Challenge Cup will qualify for the 2023 FIVB Volleyball Men's Challenger Cup, which in turn serves as a qualifier for the top-level Volleyball Nations League.