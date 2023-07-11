MANILA - National esports team Sibol's Mobile Legends: Bang Bang squad on Monday evening qualified for the IESF World Esports Championship 2023 in Iasi, Romania, after sweeping their opener matches during the Asia & Oceania Qualifier held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Carrying the main players of AP Bren, Sibol swept Bangladesh, 2-0, before sweeping Kazakhstan, 2-0, to qualify for the regional qualifier playoffs, and then assure themselves of a slot to participate in the tournament in Romania.

Sibol, represented by members of Blacklist International, in 2022's edition of the IESF placed silver, after faltering against hosts Indonesia in the gold medal match, held in Bali.

Eight teams are currently participating in the competition, and are divided into two groups.

Only four teams - the number of slots for Asia & Oceania in the WEC proper - will proceed in the playoffs, which warrants every playoff-bound team a slot to the IESF

Despite qualifying for IESF, the Philippines will still battle regional qualifier hosts Saudi Arabia tonight, and proceed to the playoff proper, where a $12,500 prize pool lies stake.