Barangay Ginebra has won back-to-back leg titles in PBA 3x3. PBA Images.

MANILA -- Barangay Ginebra San Miguel are PBA 3x3 champions once again.

The Gin Kings reigned over their rivals Meralco Bolts, 19-17, at the Finals of the PBA 3x3 First Conference Leg 2 only a week after topping Leg 1.

Down 6-10, Kim Aurin scored four straight buckets to tie the game at 10 apiece in the matchup held at the Ayala Malls Circuit in Makati.

A couple of plays after, Meralco were poised to already bring home the title and shock Ginebra after they led, 15-14, in the dying seconds of the game.

But Donald Gumaru had other plans as he beat the buzzer off a reverse lay-up to send the game into overtime.

In the extra period, Ralph Cu hit the most important shot, draining the game-winning two-pointer to allow Ginebra to seal their second 3x3 crown in a row.

En route to the Finals, Ginebra defeated Purefoods in the quarterfinals, 17-13, before moving past Blackwater in the semis, 22-17.

Meanwhile, Meralco outlasted Wilcon Depot in the quarters, 14-13, before ousting Cavitex, 21-18, in the semifinals.

But the Bolts failed to repeat their Pool A win over the Gin Kings yesterday, 21-14,

In the battle for third, Cavitex drove past Blackwater to clinch third place, 19-15.