Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA – Former Ateneo head coach Oliver Almadro is wishing the Blue Eagles well as the team decided to part ways with him recently.

Almadro acknowledged that Ateneo is taking a different path this time with the introduction of Sergio Veloso as its newest head coach.

“They announced that they have a new coach. They are going to a new direction and I wish Ateneo well in their future endeavors,” Almadro said after his squad Petro Gazz Angels swept the Farm Fresh Foxies in the PVL Invitational Conference.

According to the former UAAP champion, he did not have the chance to talk to his players after the turnaround of events in the squad.

“Di ko sila nakausap. So walang chance na they come to me and me going to them. So there’s no chance na nakausap ko yung future players ko but it’s ok. They’re on the right track and good hands,” he continued.

He is also hoping that his recruits for Ateneo will still push through in the team, adding that the school also offers a top notch education in the country.

“Tuloy-tuloy naman yun. Yung job ko nun is to recruit and get players. I hope and I’m sure that they will be going to Ateneo. Of course, Ateneo is one of the best schools. If they’ll be considering Ateneo as their education, I guess they are on the right school,” Almadro added.

For now, the animated coach is focusing on Petro Gazz’s campaign in the pro league but he is not closing the door should there be new opportunities for coaching come his way.

“Wala, I’m staying put focus muna sa Petro Gazz tingnan namin hanggang saan kami aabot this conference and prepare for the next conference kasi maikli lang ngayon tapos mahaba naman yung susunod,” Almadro said.

“Kung meron man andyan I guess it’s God’s will and I hope makatulong ako san man ako makapunta and san man makatulong. Tayo naman we will do our job on the best we can kapag merong opportunities.”

Almadro steered the Blue Eagles to the UAAP Season 81 women's volleyball crown as well as the Final 4 in Season 84. However, they missed the semifinals in Season 85, with their 4-10 record good for just sixth place.