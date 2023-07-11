Football: Stajcic wants Filipinas to peak at the right time

Philippine team head coach Alen Stajcic moments before their match against Thailand in the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Women’s Championship held at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila on July 17, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File.

Fresh off a month-long camp in Australia, the Philippine women's national football team has a chance to gauge its progress and readiness ahead of the FIFA Women's World Cup.

This, as they play powerhouse Sweden -- the team ranked third in the world by FIFA -- in an "unofficial closed training match" on July 17 in Wellington, New Zealand. The friendly comes just three days before the Filipinas play their first World Cup game against Switzerland on July 21.

"It's really exciting to be in the final period in our preparations. We have a friendly match in New Zealand that I’m focusing on and all the details that go into each game are really important," Philippines coach Alen Stajcic said of the match against Sweden.

"The whole point of the cycle of a World Cup is to be at your peak at the World Cup and I would say that we are at that point now where we are close to that peak," he added. "We have 10 more days to try and reach that peak for July 21."

Stajcic on Sunday revealed his final 23-player roster for the tournament, with veteran leaders Hali Long and Tahnai Annis leading the way together with joint top-scorers Quinley Quezada and Sarina Bolden.

They will be tested against a quality side in Sweden, which features a handful of players who see action in the world's top leagues including Barcelona forward Fridolina Rolfö and Arsenal striker Stina Blackstenius.

Sweden has won back-to-back silver medals in the Olympics, falling to Canada on penalties in the Tokyo Games in 2021.

Stajcic is hopeful that the Filipinas' friendly against Sweden will go a long way towards building them up for the group phase of the World Cup, where they will also play against co-hosts New Zealand and another European powerhouse in Norway.

"At the moment, I’m not really focusing on Switzerland," the coach admitted.

"[We're] focusing on how we are as a group, focusing on day-to-day training, traveling, arriving fit and healthy and ensuring that everyone is healthy for our training session and making sure that the time we have are used to fine tune the aspects of our games so by the time we play our first game, we’ll be in our best form."

The Filipinas are clear underdogs in the tournament and while they are not favored to make it out of the group stages, Stajcic stressed that they will show they belong on the global stage.

"I'm really proud of everyone for their collective effort and now it’s time to go to the biggest women’s sporting event in the world and try to do the best that we can," he said.

"It really is a magical moment for the country and we hope that everyone is proud of the fight that we’re going to show in those games."

The Filipinas are already in Auckland, having arrived on Monday.

RELATED VIDEO