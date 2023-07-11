Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA (UPDATED) -- The F2 Logistics Cargo Movers have kept their record perfect after dealing the Choco Mucho Flying Titans their first loss in the 2023 PVL Invitational Conference on Tuesday.

The F2 Logistics tallied a cardiac 21-25, 25-17, 17-25, 25-21, 18-16 victory in front of a crowd of 7,067 fans at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

The Cargo Movers bucked the 28-point performance of Sisi Rondina to improve their record to 3-0 while the Flying Titans slid to 2-1.

“We have to learn from this and we will keep going because it’s not yet done. This is not the championship it was just a good game with my girls. And maybe a little bit luckier than Choco Mucho because Choco Mucho is a titan,” head coach Regine Diego said.

“They are really a titan. Sobrang lakas nila ngayon. We just worked together.”

Choco Mucho almost had the win after Bea de Leon scored a quick for a 14-11 lead in the deciding set.

But Jolina dela Cruz answered with an off-the-block kill before Shola Alvarez had an ace, 13-14. Kianna Dy’s attack went wide, sending the Choco Mucho team and their fans in a jubilant mood.

But F2’s coaching staff challenged for a net touch which turned out to be successful, forcing the fifth frame into an extension.

The Flying Titans were on the brink of winning the game anew as Dela Cruz’s attack appeared to sail out. But F2 challenged the call again for a block touch – and eventually got the nod to tie the game at 15.

Rondina would then score from the backrow for another match point but Mars Alba tallied a drop that sparked the final blows from F2.

Dela Cruz put them at match point with a service ace before Ivy Lacsina capped the thrilling game off a crosscourt spike.

Dy top scored for F2 with 24 points while Aby Maraño and Dela Cruz added 14 and 11 points, respectively.

The two teams went neck and neck at the start of the final set but Rondina carried Choco Mucho in the latter part of the game with three straight attacks to breakaway from a 10-all deadlock.

Aside from a game-high 28 points, Rondina also registered 16 digs and 15 excellent receptions for another all-around game. Caitlyn Viray and Cherry Nunag added a combined 22 points.

Meanwhile, Choco Mucho lost Des Cheng, who appeared to suffer from heat exhaustion in the venue and had to be transported to the nearby hospital. She still finished with 13 points in just four sets.