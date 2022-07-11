Tim Cone's Heat coaching stint on the spotlight

Ginebra coach Tim Cone gives instructions to the Gin Kings. File photo. PBA Images



Tim Cone's stint as an assistant coach for the Miami Heat in the NBA Summer League has caught the attention of the team's beat writers.

In recent days, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald and Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel highlighted the Barangay Ginebra coach's presence in the Heat bench, chronicling his journey from the PBA to the Summer League.

Winderman, in particular, noted that Cone is the winningest member of the Heat's coaching staff at the moment, with his 24 PBA titles dwarfing Erik Spoelstra's two NBA rings.

"We play three tournaments a year. So we have a chance for three championships a year," said Cone, providing context for his haul of championships.

Spoelstra, the Heat's Filipino-American coach, was exceedingly complimentary of Cone, calling him "an absolute legend" of Philippine basketball.

"He's still young as a coach," Spoelstra said of the 64-year-old Cone, per Winderman. "He could still go for another 20 years. There's no telling where he'll end up at that point."

Also hailing Cone's presence was Heat assistant coach Malik Allen, who is calling the shots for Miami's Summer League team.

Allen said Cone has become "sort of like a calming influence" and lauded the years of experience that the Ginebra coach brought with him.

"He knows players. At the end of the day, you can play a different style of basketball. But at the end of the day, you know players when you've been a coach for that long," Allen said, as quoted by Chiang for the Herald. "He's really kind of been great helping sort of to evaluate our guys and try to put them in positions to succeed and their personalities and how to attack them.

"Just to get a total outside influence and perspective outside of our guys, it's kind of nice to have a different voice and just pick their brain."

Cone, for his part, is relishing every moment of his experience, and cannot wait to repay Miami's hospitality in 2023.

Spoelstra is part of the coaching staff of USA Basketball, which is expected to play in Manila for the FIBA Basketball World Cup.

The Ginebra coach said that "Spo" can expect a hero's welcome when he arrives in the motherland.

"I don't want to use the term god-like, but it's almost like that," said Cone. "He [Spoelstra] is going to have a hard time walking the streets and going around. He's going to have a hard time."