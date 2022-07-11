Gilas Pilipinas 3x3 secured the Philippines' best ever finish in the FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup. FIBA.basketball

MANILA, Philippines -- The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) on Monday hailed the performance of the Gilas Pilipinas 3x3 squad, which finished in fourth place in the FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup that concluded on Sunday night in Singapore.

Gilas 3x3 was composed of veterans from the PBA 3x3 Lakas ng Tatlo league: Almond Vosotros, Samboy De Leon, and Lervin Flores from the TNT Tropang Giga and Joseph Eriobu from the Purefoods TJ Titans.

"This is the Philippines' best-ever finish in the FIBA 3×3 Asia Cup and a clear sign that the partnership with the PBA is working out well," the federation said in a statement.

Gilas 3x3 worked its way from the qualifying draw to advance to the tournament proper, then pulled off a stunning upset in the quarterfinal against top-seeded Mongolia.

A two-pointer by Vosotros lifted the Filipinos to a 21-20 win and into the semifinals, where they bowed to a taller New Zealand squad, 21-13. In the third-place game, they gave China a scare before falling short, 20-18.

Although they did not make the podium, the SBP said it was still a fine achievement for Gilas 3x3, and a credit to the PBA 3x3 league that concluded its inaugural season earlier this month.

"The success of Gilas in Singapore was the result of the hard work of the entire PBA 3×3 community," the SBP said.

"When the SBP brought up the idea of launching a 3×3 league, PBA commissioner Willie Marcial bought in from the start and we also got amazing support from PBA chairman Ricky Vargas and the entire Board of Governors with PBA 3×3 commissioner Dickie Bachmann taking the lead," the federation added.

"From the coaches and trainers who prepare the athletes to their opponents who toughen them up with good competition to the PBA and SBP staff for always making sure that the tournaments run smoothly, this victory is also yours."

"The SBP and the PBA will continue working hand in hand to show our Lakas ng Tatlo."