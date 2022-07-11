After concluding their elimination round campaign way ahead of the rest of the league, the TNT Tropang GIGA now have a 12-day layoff. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- The TNT Tropang GIGA have achieved their first goal in the 2022 PBA Philippine Cup by qualifying for the playoffs, despite a packed schedule that saw them play 11 games in just a little over a month.

TNT wrapped up the elimination round with an 8-3 slate, safely through to the quarterfinals though their final seeding remains to be determined. They will now have 12 days off before plunging into playoff action, and head coach Chot Reyes said that recovery will be their priority in the coming days.

"We played a very tough schedule -- practically 11 games in one month alone," said Reyes, who leaves on Monday night for the FIBA Asia Cup along with TNT center Poy Erram. "So the focus is on the recovery."

The Tropang GIGA played a cramped schedule due to the FIBA tournament, where Reyes will be calling the shots for Gilas Pilipinas.

While Reyes and Erram are in Jakarta, Indonesia for the FIBA Asia Cup, the rest of the Tropang GIGA will be looking to get back to full fitness. TNT won eight games in the elimination round despite getting bit by the injury bug, with key contributors such as Troy Rosario and Ryan Reyes playing limited games.

"[We want to get] our injured players back on track. Hopefully this is a good time for Brian Heruela, Troy and Ryan Reyes to heal and join the team, re-join the team," said Reyes.

"Our pre-game talk was all about that -- to just leave everything on the floor tonight, because we're gonna be off for the next 12 days to allow me to go and coach in Jakarta, and Poy as well, to go," he added.

Reyes admitted that they fell short of their initial goal, which was to go 9-2 in the elimination round in order to virtually assure themselves of a top two spot. The top two seeds at the end of the elims will have a twice-to-beat advantage against the No. 7 and 8 seeds in the quarterfinals.

But TNT lost to Blackwater and NLEX, and were clobbered by San Miguel in their penultimate game. Though they didn't reach their target, Reyes was pleased with the Tropang GIGA's response against Barangay Ginebra on Sunday night, as they routed the Gin Kings, 106-92.

"I thought this was a big improvement from giving up 114 points in the last game to just 92 in this game to a very tough team," said Reyes. "I thought it was a great improvement, and I'm very proud of the way the players responded."

"I think in the end, that's just it -- just everyone coming together, hunkering down to make sure that everyone does his part in our defense."