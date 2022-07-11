PVL: Akari unveils Lycha Ebon as latest recruit

Former FEU captain Lycha Ebon (2) will now suit up for Akari in the PVL. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- Akari continues to build its team ahead of its debut in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL), unveiling former Far Eastern University (FEU) captain Lycha Ebon as its newest recruit.

Ebon joins the team after an abbreviated final season with the Lady Tamaraws that saw her leave the team midway through the UAAP Season 84 women's volleyball tournament.

"An unexpected ending could be the beginning of a great story," Akari said in naming Ebon as its newest spiker. "We know you are on your way to regaining full confidence."

Ebon was a promising rookie in Season 81 but suffered a knee injury late in their campaign. Her comeback year was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.

She was named captain of the Lady Tamaraws for Season 84, but it was a disappointing season for FEU as it managed just one win in 14 games. Ebon compiled 38 points in seven matches before leaving at the end of the first round.

She, along with Martha Mora, opted to "pursue other opportunities," according to FEU athletic director Mark Molina.

The Power Chargers have previously named setter Michelle Cobb and spikers Trisha Genesis and Jhoana Maraguinot to their roster. They will make their debut in the 2022 PVL Reinforced Conference later this year.