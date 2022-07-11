Ohtani named MLB All-Star Game pitcher and hitter again

Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani delivers a pitch during the third inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, 05 May 2022. CJ Gunther, EPA-EFE.

LOS ANGELES -- Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani has been named to the Major League Baseball All-Star Game as a pitcher and batter for the second consecutive season, MLB announced Sunday.

The 28-year-old Japanese star, named the American League's Most Valuable Player last year, was the first player in All-Star history to be named to the contest as a pitcher and position player when it happened last year.

This season, Ohtani has smacked 19 home runs as a designated hitter, and as a right-hander on the mound has a 2.44 earned-run average in 14 pitching starts.

Ohtani was last year's All-Star Game starting and winning pitcher for the American League, as well as the team's leadoff batter as designated hitter.

Fans voted Ohtani into the game as a designated hitter, while MLB named pitchers and reserves for both the American and National League squads on Sunday.

This year's MLB All-Star Game will be played July 19 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

