The search for the next future stars of the OCCCI-Ormoc Sheer Masters continues as the team put up a squad in the under-21 division of the Pilipinas Super League.

Co-team owner Arvin Villena made the confirmation, explaining that the group’s decision to put up a team is part of the continuity program in preparation for the major tournaments the men’s team will be taking part in such as the VisMin Super Cup and other major events in the future.

“This is part of our transition process,” said Villena. “We want to develop young players, which we can elevate to the men’s team, so we can put up a young squad when we compete in the men’s division.”

Villena added that they are looking to give their young players more exposure, especially after the promising turnout they had in the recent tournament they participated in.

The junior team of the OCCCI-Ormoc Sheer Masters finished second in the recent Fiesta Cup in Ormoc.

“There’s a demand from our members (in the cooperative) to put up a team,” said Villena. “We have 100,000 members in the cooperative nationwide and 20% of the total membership comes from Ormoc.”

The OCCCI-Ormoc under-21 squad paraded last week headed by Villena and head coach John Carlo Sano and will start competing in the PSL next week.

OCCCI-Ormoc is in serious buildup to prepare the city’s hosting of the coming VisMin Cup. The team previously finished runner-up in its inaugural participation last April in Zamboanga City.